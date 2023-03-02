Raiders news: Saying no to Aaron Rodgers, let the Combine begin
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders desperately need to bring in a quarterback this offseason, but one big name appears to be off the table for them.
The Las Vegas Raiders finally turned the page on Derek Carr this offseason, after so many offseasons of rumors that they would be hitting the reset button at the quarterback position. While that brought joy to some of Raider Nation, the truth is, they have no real replacement for him right now, as we inch ever so close to the 2023 NFL Draft.
This offseason, the Silver and Black have been linked to multiple signal-callers, but none bigger than Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. While Brady seemed like the No. 1 choice, he retired from the game, and after emerging from his darkness retreat, it seems like the Raiders are now out on Rodgers.
What that means for the quarterback spot remains to be seen, but it is looking like the team may go with a rookie in the draft, and possibly a veteran stopgap for 2023.
Raiders apparently out on Rodgers
According to Vic Tafur from The Athletic, who does a tremendous job covering the Silver and Black, the team will not be going after Rodgers this offseason. Tafur spoke about the team having far too many needs to give up the farm for Rodgers, so we will have to see who the next target it.
Of course, general manager David Ziegler has recently spoken about being in on one of the rookies from this class, but sitting at No. 7, he likely won’t be able to get CJ Stroud or Bryce Young unless the team moves up. That makes Will Levis and Anthony Richardson the only two real possibilities coming in the 2023 NFL Draft class, and both would be considered projects, at least in 2023.
2023 NFL Scouting Combine workouts kick off Thursday
It is officially draft season, and on Thursday, March 2, the on-field workouts will kick off from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This will be the first time some of the executives get a look at the best defensive linemen and linebackers in this draft class, and the Raiders certainly have a need in both areas.
With high draft capital, and a ton of money to spend in free agency, the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders are going to look a lot different than the team that won only six games last season. For Ziegler, this is the most crucial offseason of his career, and hopefully, unlike other regimes, he can get the job done across the three-day NFL Draft.