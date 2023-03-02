Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Tyree Wilson wants to be a Raider
By Jason Willis
How he fits
As anyone who watched the Raiders last season knows, they lacked talent on defense. Outside of pass rusher Maxx Crosby, the unit was full of average to below-average players. In the case of Crosby, he is one of the NFL’s absolute best at the position.
With 12.5 sacks, he received his second Pro Bowl selection and even received Defensive Player of the Year votes.
As Wilson mentioned, pairing him with Crosby would make for a deadly pass-rushing duo. With future Hall of Famer Chandler Jones in the mix as well, the Raiders would suddenly have their deepest pass-rushing group in many years. As the Philadelphia Eagles showed last season, having a stable of pass rushers that can keep each other fresh is a winning formula.
While Wilson is a great fit for a team that is starved of defensive talent, they will only be able to add him if they get the quarterback position figured out beforehand. With no answer for the position currently on the roster, that must get addressed first. With a top-ten selection in the draft, it is entirely possible they spend it on a quarterback.
Of course, Wilson will be excited to join whatever team drafts him in April. However, if the Raiders are able to find a quarterback, it would behoove them to make his dream of playing across from Crosby a reality.