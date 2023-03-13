Fansided
Just Blog Baby
Home/Las Vegas Raiders Free Agency

Las Vegas Raiders: Grading the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws the ball in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raidersat Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws the ball in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raidersat Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next
Raiders
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 27: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass the ball against the New Orleans Saints at Levi’s Stadium on November 27, 2022, in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) /

Las Vegas Raiders: Grading the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo

Raiders sign Jimmy G

I’m sure that not many people, including myself, wanted Jimmy Garoppolo to be that answer. Even if it was for a short time, nothing about bringing him in seemed like the answer to the path moving forward.

Nonetheless, we are here, with Jimmy Garoppolo all but sworn in as the Raiders’ next QB1. Whether the Raiders still go after someone in the draft is obviously yet to be seen, but even if they do, I doubt they paid him all that money just to be a backup.

There are a lot of mixed emotions that come along with this signing. Was it something that was talked about from the get-go after Carr was released because of his ties to Josh McDaniels in New England? Probably.

It also seemed like the farthest option from reality. Heck, a lot of people thought Carr coming back was more of a likelihood than the Raiders bringing in injury-prone Jimmy Garoppolo.

With that said, we grade out the signing of Garoppolo, who will be expected to get the Raiders back to the playoffs after a year hiatus next season.

facebooktwitterreddit