Las Vegas Raiders: Grading the signing of Jimmy Garoppolo
Raiders sign Jimmy G
I’m sure that not many people, including myself, wanted Jimmy Garoppolo to be that answer. Even if it was for a short time, nothing about bringing him in seemed like the answer to the path moving forward.
Nonetheless, we are here, with Jimmy Garoppolo all but sworn in as the Raiders’ next QB1. Whether the Raiders still go after someone in the draft is obviously yet to be seen, but even if they do, I doubt they paid him all that money just to be a backup.
There are a lot of mixed emotions that come along with this signing. Was it something that was talked about from the get-go after Carr was released because of his ties to Josh McDaniels in New England? Probably.
It also seemed like the farthest option from reality. Heck, a lot of people thought Carr coming back was more of a likelihood than the Raiders bringing in injury-prone Jimmy Garoppolo.
With that said, we grade out the signing of Garoppolo, who will be expected to get the Raiders back to the playoffs after a year hiatus next season.