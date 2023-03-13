Las Vegas Raiders: Jimmy Garoppolo the easiest answer for David Ziegler at QB
The Las Vegas Raiders agreed with Jimmy Garoppolo on a three-year deal on Monday, providing David Ziegler with the easiest answer at QB.
The long-awaited search for the next starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders came to an end on Monday, as the team agreed to a three-year deal with veteran, Jimmy Garoppolo. Jimmy G now takes the place left vacant by Derek Carr, the nine-year Raiders starter who was released after the 2022 NFL season.
For general manager David Ziegler, this was the easiest answer to the question as to who the next signal-caller for the Silver and Black would be. Garoppolo has a long history with head coach Josh McDaniels, and as someone who has won a lot of NFL games, he is viewed at as kind of the opposite of Carr.
For Carr, the reputation has been that he is very durable, puts up solid numbers, but does not win, while Garoppolo is the opposite of durable, plays decent quarterback, and has won way more than he has lost in his career. The Raiders can easily sell this move due to the fact that Garoppolo has a 40-17 career record as a starter, while winning two Super Bowls in New England.
We have written that this move would be a failure, and that Garoppolo is no upgrade from Carr, but is a cheap veteran who has a history of winning. If healthy, he can do a lot of good things for this franchise across the next three seasons, but as his career has shown us, that is a long-shot.
Raiders still have a lot of work to do at the QB position
Even with the addition of Garoppolo as the starter, the Silver and Black are far from done with the quarterback position. This is only a three-year contract for a player who is injured nearly every season, so making sure that QB2 is a very capable player is now a huge priority moving forward.
Garoppolo is a solid veteran, and if healthy, could lead this franchise back to the playoffs. The fans were hoping for a bigger name this offseason, and that showed on social media, but for now, it is Jimmy G as the Week 1 starter for the Silver and Black.