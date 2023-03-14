2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders pick twice in full first-round mock
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of holes to fill this offseason, and in our latest full first-round mock, they pick twice on Day 1.
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a few moves so far early on in free agency, adding quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. However, they have not done much to bolster the defense outside of a few depth defensive backs, so that should be the focus going into the 2023 NFL Draft.
Here, we take a look at a full first-round mock draft with the Silver and Black picking twice.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders add QB and DT in full first-round mock
The Carolina Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears to get the No. 1 overall pick, and they appear to be stuck between CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson as to which quarterback to select. Here, we have Frank Reich getting his way, landing Stroud, who put on an absolute clinic passing the football at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
With CJ Stroud going to the Carolina Panthers, the Houston Texans have their pick of the rest of the quarterbacks available, selecting Anthony Richardson from Florida. Richardson had a monster Combine and has all the tools to be an elite quarterback at the NFL level as the Texans hit the reset button at the position once again.
The Arizona Cardinals will lose edge rusher Zach Allen in free agency, so they replace him here with Will Anderson Jr. at pick No. 3. Anderson is widely considered the best edge rusher in this draft class, and possibly the best overall player, so by keeping this pick, the Cardinals could land a generational player.