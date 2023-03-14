2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders pick twice in full first-round mock
The Buffalo Bills have been one of the best teams in the AFC for quite some time now, but they have a lot of work to do with their roster this offseason. One big-name player they stand to lose is safety Jordan Poyer, so it would make sense for the team to add the only first-round safety in Brian Branch at No. 27 overall.
The Cincinnati Bengals need to do two things this offseason, bring in players to protect Joe Burrow and find Burrow some more weapons to throw to. The Bengals already are loaded at wide receiver but need tight end help, so with pick No. 28 overall, Cincinnati goes out and drafts the best tight end in this class in Michael Mayer from Notre Dame.
The New Orleans Saints got their quarterback in former Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr, and here, they get him another weapon. Chris Olave is going to be a star, and Michael Thomas is returning on a one-year deal, but Jalin Hyatt may be too good of a prospect for Dennis Allen and company to pass up on.
The Philadelphia Eagles hold two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and after going defense early on, they target the running back spot at No. 30 overall. Jahmyr Gibbs is so much more than just a running back, as he can hurt you in the passing game, and as a return man, so he lands in Philadelphia as a replacement for Miles Sanders.
The Kansas City Chiefs hold the last pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, this after winning another Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback. This offseason, Kansas City has a bit of work to do, especially with Chris Jones leaving, which is why Keion White is the right choice to close out Day 1.
The Las Vegas Raiders did not make too big a splash on Day 1 of legal tampering, but on Day 2, they should swing for the fences.
So there you have it, our latest full first-round mock draft as we kick off the early period of 2023 free agency. The Raiders add two quality players in this mock, and potentially a franchise quarterback, so you have to like what David Ziegler and his staff did on Day 1 in his second draft as general manager.