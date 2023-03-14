2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders pick twice in full first-round mock
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 overall pick, and with it, they get a perfect quarterback that can run Shane Steichen’s offense. Bryce Young is an accurate passer, can run well, and based on his ability to run an offense, he could be the rookie quarterback that comes into the league this upcoming season and dominates from the start.
The Seattle Seahawks are in a great spot heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, as they are already a playoff team, and hold two first-round picks. They should be able to move down from No. 5 if one of the QB-needy teams gets antsy on draft night, but staying put, they land the best defensive lineman this class has to offer in Jalen Carter.
The Detroit Lions desperately need help in their secondary, and by adding Christian Gonzalez, they get a player that many feel is the most NFL-ready defensive back in this draft class. Gonzalez instantly upgrades a position of need on a Lions’ defense that really held them back from being a playoff team last season.