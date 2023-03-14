2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders pick twice in full first-round mock
It did not take long for the Raiders to make a big splash in free agency on Monday, which was Day 1 of the legal tampering period. The Silver and Black found their starting quarterback for 2023 in Jimmy Garoppolo but signing him to only a three-year deal, there is a lot of work left to be done at the position group.
That is why the Raiders stay put at No. 7 and select a quarterback, adding Kentucky standout signal-caller Will Levis. We have all seen the kind of throws this kid can make, and how well he runs the football when he has to, making him a perfect fit for Josh McDaniels’s offense in Las Vegas.
Hitting the reset button on the quarterback position was a smart move for the Raiders, who would go into the season with Garoppolo as the starter, and Levis waiting in the wings. Jimmy G has a long history of being injury-prone, so Raider Nation could certainly see a lot of the rookie Levis if this is the move David Ziegler makes on draft night.