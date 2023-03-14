2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders pick twice in full first-round mock
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders pick twice in full first-round mock
The Atlanta Falcons are making it a priority to bolster their defense early in free agency, and they certainly got better in the secondary by adding Jessie Bates III from Cincinnati. With pick No. 8, they continue to add talent to that side of the ball, bringing in Tyree Wilson, a premier edge rusher in this draft class.
The Chicago Bears continue to wheel and deal in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, this time trading with the New York Jets. With the pick, the Jets can solidify their offensive line in front of, hopefully, Aaron Rodgers, as they try to have the offense keep pace with an elite defensive unit.
The Philadelphia Eagles not only made it to the Super Bowl last season, but they hold two first-round picks this April, though they desperately need them. Philadelphia is seeing key defensive backs leave via free agency, which is why Joey Porter Jr. should be the pick at No. 10 overall if he is still available.