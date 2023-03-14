2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders pick twice in full first-round mock
The Tennessee Titans plan to roll with Malik Willis as their starting quarterback this upcoming season, so the plan better be to protect him this offseason. When it comes to offensive tackles in this year’s draft class, Peter Skoronski is considered 1B, and he goes to Tennessee and replaces a legend in Taylor Lewan.
The Houston Texans hold two of the first 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and after adding their franchise quarterback at No. 2, they go with a defensive star here at No. 12. The selection for the Texans is Myles Murphy, who comes in and teams with the newly-acquired Chase Winovich to give the squad a dominating presence coming off both edges.
After trading back from No. 1, then back from No. 8, the Chicago Bears finally make a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The pick here is Devon Witherspoon, a player that could be the first cornerback off the board this April, so a revamped Chicago defense gets even better on Day 1 of the draft.