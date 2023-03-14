2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders pick twice in full first-round mock
The New England Patriots have some work to do at the wide receiver position, this after the Raiders signed Jakobi Meyers to a three-year deal on Tuesday. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a standout for the Ohio State Buckeyes, and at No. 14, Bill Belichick and company get possibly the best wide receiver this draft class has to offer.
The Green Bay Packers appear to be turning the page on Aaron Rodgers, who has given the New York Jets a list of free agents to target before he agrees to trade to them. With that whole mess going on, the Packers still need to fix their defense as they turn to Jordan Love at quarterback, so Lukas Van Ness helps fill a few voids on that side of the ball due to his versatility.
The Washington Commanders will insert Sam Howell as their starting quarterback in 2023, and it is his show now that they have moved on from Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinecke. For Howell to reach his full potential, Washington has to fix the offensive line, and they get big-time help by selecting Broderick Jones with the No. 16 overall pick.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are another team that is going young at quarterback next season, as Kenny Pickett will take over full-time at the position. Picking at No. 17 overall, Pittsburgh could go out and get him some offensive line help, but if defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is still on the board, he may be too good a player for Mike Tomlin to pass on.