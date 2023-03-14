2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders pick twice in full first-round mock
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders pick twice in full first-round mock
The Detroit Lions hold two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and if they were smart, they would use both of them on the defense. After adding cornerback Christian Gonzalez with a top-10 pick, Detroit selects Nolan Smith here at No. 18 overall, bringing in a possible three-down linebacker at the next level.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to roll with Kyle Trask at quarterback this season, that is unless they target a veteran in free agency. No matter who is under center next season, the franchise needs to upgrade at running back, and while selecting one in the first round may be considered taboo, Bijan Robinson is someone I cannot see making it to Day 2.
Geno Smith came out of nowhere this past season for the Seattle Seahawks, taking over for Russell Wilson, and leading the team to the playoffs. After inking his new deal, the Seahawks are set at quarterback for the foreseeable future, and at pick No. 20, their second first-round pick, they get him a weapon in TCU star wide receiver Quentin Johnston.
The Los Angeles Chargers made some cap money available by restructuring the contracts of wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, so expect them to lead the position group once again in 2023. However, when looking at the future, the team can look no further than a star from local USC in Jordan Addison, who could end up being the best wide receiver in this draft class when all is said and done.