2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders pick twice in full first-round mock
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders pick twice in full first-round mock
The Baltimore Ravens still have a big decision to make in terms of Lamar Jackson, who is looking for a long-term contract to stay with the team. They have been quiet in free agency so far, but you can expect them to want to bolster the defense back up, which is why Kelee Ringo could land in Charm City on Day 1.
If the Minnesota Vikings are to be a true contender in the NFC next season, they have to do something to fix their defense. They have already brought in edge rusher Marcus Davenport on a one-year deal in free agency, and at pick No. 23, they bolster the defensive backfield with cornerback Cam Smith from South Carolina.
The Jacksonville Jaguars proved what a team could do with the right person as head coach, as Doug Pederson took over and led the team to the playoffs. In free agency, Jacksonville added talent along the defensive line in Roy Robertson-Harris, so why not fix their problems at cornerback at No. 24 overall by adding Maryland’s Deonte Banks.
The New York Giants got their quarterback signed for the long run, as Daniel Jones will now make $40 million a year to be their signal-caller under Brian Daboll. Now, they have to go out and stack some talent around him, and they do so by adding Zay Flowers from Boston College, a speedster who can stretch the field.