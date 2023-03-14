2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders pick twice in full first-round mock
The Las Vegas Raiders got their franchise quarterback at pick No. 7 in Will Levis, but that does not stop David Ziegler from inching back into the first round here. In a trade with the Dallas Cowboys, the Silver and Black get the No. 26 overall pick for picks No. 39 and No. 71 overall, and they do so to get a player that has been compared to Aaron Donald.
That player is Calijah Kancey, who has already told Sports Illustrated’s Hondo Carpenter that he would love to be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. Kancey is a punishing defensive tackle that could come in and really take some of the pressure off of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones coming off the edge next season.
Kancey dominated the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, breaking Donald’s 40-yard dash record for a defensive tackle with a time of 4.67. He is big, strong, and lightning fast, and on this Raiders’ defense, he fixes one of the bigger holes they had to fill this offseason.