Las Vegas Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 players to target Day 2 of legal tampering

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JULY 27: General manager Dave Ziegler (L) and owner and managing general partner Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders look on during the team's first fully padded practice during training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 27, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 25, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 45-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports /

The Las Vegas Raiders did not make too big a splash on Day 1 of legal tampering, but on Day 2, they should swing for the fences.

On Day 1 of legal tampering, the Las Vegas Raiders made some noise early, signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal.  That move gave the Silver and Black their starting quarterback for 2023, and possibly beyond, but heading into Day 2, there is a lot of work left to be done.

Here, we look at three players the Raiders must target on Day 2 of legal tampering.

Las Vegas Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 players to target Day 2 of legal tampering

No. 3: Lavonte David, Linebacker

If there is one position group that needs a full revamp this offseason it is the linebacker position, as Denzel Perryman is expected to leave via free agency. That means Divine Deablo is going to be asked to step up in a big way in Year 3, but he needs help, as well as a few starters to come via free agency, or the 2023 NFL Draft.

One player to keep an eye on is Lavonte David, a star linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who may be a bit older, but has a lot of good football ahead of him. A former All-Pro, David would be a leader on the field, and in the locker room for this Raiders defense, and brings with him a Super Bowl ring.

