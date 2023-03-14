Las Vegas Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 players to target Day 2 of legal tampering
The Las Vegas Raiders did not make too big a splash on Day 1 of legal tampering, but on Day 2, they should swing for the fences.
On Day 1 of legal tampering, the Las Vegas Raiders made some noise early, signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal. That move gave the Silver and Black their starting quarterback for 2023, and possibly beyond, but heading into Day 2, there is a lot of work left to be done.
Here, we look at three players the Raiders must target on Day 2 of legal tampering.
Las Vegas Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 players to target Day 2 of legal tampering
No. 3: Lavonte David, Linebacker
If there is one position group that needs a full revamp this offseason it is the linebacker position, as Denzel Perryman is expected to leave via free agency. That means Divine Deablo is going to be asked to step up in a big way in Year 3, but he needs help, as well as a few starters to come via free agency, or the 2023 NFL Draft.
One player to keep an eye on is Lavonte David, a star linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who may be a bit older, but has a lot of good football ahead of him. A former All-Pro, David would be a leader on the field, and in the locker room for this Raiders defense, and brings with him a Super Bowl ring.