Las Vegas Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 players to target Day 2 of legal tampering
No. 2: Jordan Poyer, Safety
Coming into 2023 free agency, one position group that needed a serious upgrade was the safety position, especially with really only Trevon Moehrig returning. Duron Harmon was a solid player last year for the Raiders, but he is entering free agency as well, which made this position group very thin as we inched toward March.
Now, with legal tampering in full swing, the Raiders need to make a full swing at a real impact player at the safety position. The hope is that Moehrig will turn things around after a bad 2022 season, and if the team can somehow land Jordan Poyer in free agency this week, that would bring a huge boost to the Raiders’ defensive backfield.
Sure, Las Vegas has already added safety help in Marcus Epps, but Poyer is on another level, and instantly brings credibility to the position group. The Raiders secondary has to play Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes twice a season, so if they do not bolster the defensive backfield this offseason, we could be in for another long year in a tough AFC West.