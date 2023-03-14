Fansided
Las Vegas Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 players to target Day 2 of legal tampering

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JULY 27: General manager Dave Ziegler (L) and owner and managing general partner Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders look on during the team's first fully padded practice during training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 27, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Oct 4, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) and free safety Jordan Poyer (21) in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. The Bills defeated the Raiders 30-23. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 2: Jordan Poyer, Safety

Coming into 2023 free agency, one position group that needed a serious upgrade was the safety position, especially with really only Trevon Moehrig returning. Duron Harmon was a solid player last year for the Raiders, but he is entering free agency as well, which made this position group very thin as we inched toward March.

Now, with legal tampering in full swing, the Raiders need to make a full swing at a real impact player at the safety position. The hope is that Moehrig will turn things around after a bad 2022 season, and if the team can somehow land Jordan Poyer in free agency this week, that would bring a huge boost to the Raiders’ defensive backfield.

Sure, Las Vegas has already added safety help in Marcus Epps, but Poyer is on another level, and instantly brings credibility to the position group. The Raiders secondary has to play Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes twice a season, so if they do not bolster the defensive backfield this offseason, we could be in for another long year in a tough AFC West.

