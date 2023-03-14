Fansided
Just Blog Baby
Home/Las Vegas Raiders Free Agency

Las Vegas Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 players to target Day 2 of legal tampering

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JULY 27: General manager Dave Ziegler (L) and owner and managing general partner Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders look on during the team's first fully padded practice during training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 27, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
HENDERSON, NEVADA - JULY 27: General manager Dave Ziegler (L) and owner and managing general partner Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders look on during the team's first fully padded practice during training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 27, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) reacts in the first half against the New York Giants during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) reacts in the first half against the New York Giants during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports /

Las Vegas Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 players to target Day 2 of legal tampering

No. 1: James Bradberry, Cornerback

Staying in the defensive backfield, the Las Vegas Raiders have a serious problem at the cornerback position, even after adding some depth on Day 1 of legal tampering. Brandon Facyson played very well for the Raiders back in 2021, making him a free-agency target of the Indianapolis Colts last year, a season where he played in 16 games, and made four starts.

Facyson returns to the Raiders in 2023, but the position group has a long way to go before it is ready to kick off Week 1 of the season. One name that has been on our radar for quite some time has been James Bradberry, an elite cornerback who played a big role in the Philadelphia Eagles making it to the Super Bowl last season.

Nate Hobbs is back in 2023, as is Amik Robertson, but with Rock Ya-Sin entering free agency, the position group as a whole is very thin. If the Raiders hope to do anything in the AFC West, they have to upgrade on all three levels of the defense, and by adding these three players, they get better on the second and third levels.

facebooktwitterreddit