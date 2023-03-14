Las Vegas Raiders 2023 free agency: 3 players to target Day 2 of legal tampering
No. 1: James Bradberry, Cornerback
Staying in the defensive backfield, the Las Vegas Raiders have a serious problem at the cornerback position, even after adding some depth on Day 1 of legal tampering. Brandon Facyson played very well for the Raiders back in 2021, making him a free-agency target of the Indianapolis Colts last year, a season where he played in 16 games, and made four starts.
Facyson returns to the Raiders in 2023, but the position group has a long way to go before it is ready to kick off Week 1 of the season. One name that has been on our radar for quite some time has been James Bradberry, an elite cornerback who played a big role in the Philadelphia Eagles making it to the Super Bowl last season.
Nate Hobbs is back in 2023, as is Amik Robertson, but with Rock Ya-Sin entering free agency, the position group as a whole is very thin. If the Raiders hope to do anything in the AFC West, they have to upgrade on all three levels of the defense, and by adding these three players, they get better on the second and third levels.