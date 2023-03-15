Raiders 2023 free agency: Impact players to target as league year starts
The Las Vegas Raiders have not been too active in free agency this week, but with the new league year starting, playmakers are still available.
As the new league year kicks off today at 1PM PT, the Las Vegas Raiders still have a lot of work to do in terms of their roster. The Silver and Black seem to be making more problems than solving questions across the first two days of the legal tampering period, trading away star tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants on Tuesday.
Now, we wait to see what the team plans to do with the salary cap money brought back by that trade, and there are more than enough impact players to target.
Raiders 2023 free agency: Playmakers to target as league year starts
No. 3: Orlando Brown Jr., OT
The Las Vegas Raiders still have a gaping hole at the right tackle position, and they won’t be able to fill it with Jermaine Eluemenor, who is testing the free agency waters. They did bring back Brandon Parker on a one-year deal, but he is more for depth, making Orlando Brown Jr. a big target in free agency.
Eventually, this franchise needs to go out and spend big money at the position, and it may take a monster deal to get Brown under contract. The Silver and Black have the weapons to be an explosive offense this season, but if they continue to neglect the offensive line, it will be a long year for Jimmy Garoppolo, who is already injury-prone.