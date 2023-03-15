Raiders 2023 free agency: Impact players to target as league year starts
No. 2: Leonard Floyd, OLB
As we enter the new league year, the Las Vegas Raiders have yet to really address some of the big issues on the defensive side of the ball. Yes, they signed some nice players in Marcus Epps, Brandon Facyson, and linebacker Robert Spillane, but it is time for the team to start putting some elite talent on that side of the ball.
The Los Angeles Rams are revamping their roster in a big way this offseason, and that means some big-name players are hitting free agency. One of those names is Leonard Floyd, who played a big role in the team winning the Super Bowl a few years back, a championship that now seems like a lifetime ago.
Las Vegas currently really only has Spillane and Divine Deablo as legitimate starting contenders at the position group, so Floyd would come in and be a leader both on, and off the field. We also like the team to add Lavonte David in free agency if they can, but in Floyd, they would be getting not only someone who could give them 75-plus tackles but also nearly ten sacks every season.