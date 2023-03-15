Fansided
Raiders 2023 free agency: Impact players to target as league year starts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: A close up view of the official helmet worn by Nevin Lawson #26 of the Las Vegas Raiders prior to an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) /
Dec 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) catches the ball over New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports /

No. 1: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Safety

The Eagles have reportedly already offered CJ Gardner-Johnson a solid deal, one that he did not agree to as he would like to test the free agency waters and see what is out there. Fellow Eagles defensive back James Bradberry was one of the more sought-after cornerbacks available this free agency season, but he returned to Philadelphia, so maybe Gardner-Johnson decides to in the end as well.

However, if the playmaking defensive back is really making himself available, the Silver and Black have to go after him hard. Sure, they signed Marcus Epps, and the hope is that Trevon Moehrig will be better in Year 3, but the Raiders have to stop hoping things to happen and go out and get a player who can downright make plays happen.

The Silver and Black made a very questionable move with the trade of Waller, and with the release of Derek Carr, and Maxx Crosby restructuring his deal, they have the money to be a real player across the next few days. The problem is, David Ziegler has not seemed like he is in a rush to do anything big in free agency just yet, something that needs to change starting now.

