Las Vegas Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition
Will Anderson Jr., a junior from Alabama, is highly rated as the best pass rusher in this draft class. Anderson has 34.5 career sacks, 204 career tackles, and 58.5 career tackles for loss in three seasons. What Will Anderson has is every coach and front office dream of finding in an edge rusher prospect.
Anderson has power, speed, instinct, and an elite level of skill moves. Anderson’s 2021 season will go down as one of the best defensive seasons from a player in Alabama history, instantly putting Will in an elite group of players. With all the quarterbacks expected to be selected early, there’s a scenario in which Will Anderson falls all the way to seventh overall, and the Raiders steal him.
The Raiders struggled to pressure the quarterback last season and was a massive factor in the disappointing year. Drafting Will Anderson would take a lot of pressure off Maxx Crosby, who in a sense, has been the only bright spot on defense for the Raiders in some time.