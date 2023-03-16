Fansided
Just Blog Baby
Home/Las Vegas Raiders Draft

Las Vegas Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition

tbrewer
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager Dave Ziegler talk before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager Dave Ziegler talk before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 5
Next
Raiders
LINCOLN, NE – NOVEMBER 6: Offensive lineman Dawand Jones #79 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and cornerback Demario McCall #1 and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg #35 celebrate the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium on November 6, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images) /

Las Vegas Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition

. Offensive Tackle. Buckeyes . Dawand Jones. 38. player. 812

Dawand Jones is a fourth-year mountain of a man coming out of Ohio State. Jones is a whopping 6ft 8in and 374 pounds. The phrase that comes to mind when thinking of Dawand Jones is an absolute mauler in the trenches.

Dawand’s ability to use his size and power to create huge running holes is nothing short of remarkable. Jones will instantly be a factor on day one in the run game and could develop into an excellent pass blocker. Jones has arguably the most potential of any offensive tackle in this draft class and with the right coaching, could excel.

It’s hard to imagine Dawand being available at pick 38, but if he is, the Raiders will have no choice but to select him. The Raiders’ offensive line was an interesting one last season, as they lack talent and depth, yet we’re pretty efficient. One of Josh Mcdaniels’ best coaching skills is getting the most out of offensive linemen.

With the selection of Dawand Jones, the Raiders’ running game would take a giant leap forward.

facebooktwitterreddit