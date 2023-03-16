Las Vegas Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition
Dawand Jones is a fourth-year mountain of a man coming out of Ohio State. Jones is a whopping 6ft 8in and 374 pounds. The phrase that comes to mind when thinking of Dawand Jones is an absolute mauler in the trenches.
Dawand’s ability to use his size and power to create huge running holes is nothing short of remarkable. Jones will instantly be a factor on day one in the run game and could develop into an excellent pass blocker. Jones has arguably the most potential of any offensive tackle in this draft class and with the right coaching, could excel.
It’s hard to imagine Dawand being available at pick 38, but if he is, the Raiders will have no choice but to select him. The Raiders’ offensive line was an interesting one last season, as they lack talent and depth, yet we’re pretty efficient. One of Josh Mcdaniels’ best coaching skills is getting the most out of offensive linemen.
With the selection of Dawand Jones, the Raiders’ running game would take a giant leap forward.