Las Vegas Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition
Hendon Hooker, a fifth-year senior from Tennessee, is a very talented quarterback prospect that is being overlooked due to his age. Hooker turned 25 in January of this year. Hendon started his college career with Virginia Tech in 2018, but he didn’t see action until the 2019 season.
In 2021, after three years with Virginia Tech, he transferred to Tennessee. Hooker proceeded to ball out for the Volunteers and make a name for himself over the last two seasons. Hooker is an outstanding passer, and he went on to record 6,080 passing yards, a 68.8 completion percentage, 58 touchdown passes, and only 5 interceptions.
As a rusher, Hendon went for 1,046 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 270 attempts. Hooker has proven to be a quality player with his red zone skills and elite awareness. If the Raiders miss out on the top quarterback prospects, Hooker could be a valuable addition to their roster.