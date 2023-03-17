Las Vegas Raiders: Jermaine Eluemunor beaming with confidence heading into 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders have figured out their right tackle spot for the 2023 NFL season, and the man to hold down the position is ready to roll.
Last season, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor stepped into a big role on this Las Vegas Raiders offensive line and put together the best season of his career. That led to him being a highly sought after free agent this offseason, and a player that many in Raider Nation would have loved to have back.
With Kolton Miller entrenched at the left tackle spot, and one of the best young players in the game at the position, the right tackle spot has been a turnstile. We have seen multiple players come in and man that position since Miller’s rookie season, but nobody really stake claim to it.
Going into the 2023 season, Eluemunor will have the opportunity to do just that, as he agreed on a new deal with the Silver and Black this week. Not only does Eluemunor think that he can do the job, but he was very brazen about what the tandem of he and Miller could do to the rest of the league this upcoming season.
On Thursday night, Eluemunor took to Twitter to let the world know just how dominant this duo could be in 2023.
Those are strong words from Eluemunor, who made two stops in the NFL before landing in Las Vegas. Yes, he had a breakout season in 2022, and yes, Miller is a special left tackle, but to be the best in the NFL, they both will need to take a big step forward next season.
Raiders need to address the Offensive Guard spot
As we enter the weekend, the Raiders have a lot of work left to do in free agency, and tackling other areas of the offensive line is a priority. The two offensive guard spots are up for grabs this offseason, and while there are some internal candidates, like 2022 third-round pick Dylan Parham, you have to think the front office is scouring the free agency scene to add talent to the interior.
Eluemunor deserved a new contract with the Silver and Black, and is more than a serviceable right tackle entering his prime. If he and Miller can do what The Main Show says they will, then the Silver and Black offense should no problem moving the ball with efficiency all season long.