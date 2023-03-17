Las Vegas Raiders: Early free agency 2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a few big moves early in free agency, with many fans thinking they are clearly banking on an A-level draft.
Free agency is fully underway, and the Las Vegas Raiders have already made a few big moves that have the fan base talking. The signing of Jimmy Garoppolo has head coach Josh McDaniels back in his comfort zone, but it doesn’t seem like a long-term answer.
Now all eyes will be on the draft in April, as the direction of the Raiders is a bit of a mystery to fans at the moment. But until then, it will be endless speculation which brings us to everyone’s favorite piece of content, mock drafts.
Will the Raiders draft a quarterback to sit behind Jimmy G and develop? Or will they focus more on improving a defense with holes everywhere? The truth is, free agency has not been huge for the Silver and Black just yet, so hitting a home run with their 2023 NFL Draft will be paramount if they want to be a real contender in a tough AFC West next season.
Let’s take a look at some of the most recent mock drafts.