Las Vegas Raiders: Early free agency 2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Despite being a pre-free agency mock draft, Ryan Wilson already expected the Jimmy Garoppolo signing. And decided to pair him with the high-end potential of Florida’s Anthony Richardson.
"“We still think the Raiders will sign a veteran, and Jimmy Garoppolo makes a lot of sense. He’s familiar with the system, he’s as good as — or maybe even slightly better than — Derek Carr, and he’d give the rookie QB time to grow into the role. Richardson is one of the most exciting prospects in this class. “"
Richardson blew up the combine, rating in the 98th percentile or better in the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jump. So we are talking about perhaps the most explosive athlete we’ve seen at the QB position, and did we mention he is 6’3 and 244 lbs?
Wilson also highlighted Josh Mcdaniels’ ability to put QB in a position to succeed, which Richardson will need given how much work he still needs.
QBs with as little experience as Richardson had in college (12 starts) have not panned out historically, but this would be a bet on the physical tools. This would also be one of the more significant swings in recent NFL draft history, so it only makes sense that it would come from the silver and black.