Fansided
Just Blog Baby
Home/Las Vegas Raiders Draft

Las Vegas Raiders: Early free agency 2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup

Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General overall view of the stage as the Oakland Raiders prepare to select Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Gareon Conley (not pictured) as the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General overall view of the stage as the Oakland Raiders prepare to select Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Gareon Conley (not pictured) as the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 4
Next
Raiders draft target?
BOULDER, CO – NOVEMBER 5: Defensive back Christian Gonzalez #0 of the Oregon Ducks returns an interception in the third quarter of a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 5, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) /

Las Vegas Raiders: Early free agency 2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup

Gordon McGuinness, PFF

If you have a PFF subscription, I advise their draft guide as a tool to use along with whatever other things you use to learn more about the 2023 prospects.

Gordon McGuinness authored this site’s most recent mock draft, and despite all the quarterback talk, he decided to address the defense with the Raiders’ first pick. Selecting Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

"“Gonzalez has all the tools to be an All-Pro in the NFL. He impressed with some incredible workout numbers in Indianapolis and posted 10 combined pass breakups and interceptions at Oregon in 2022.”"

Gonzalez was another combine winner showing off elite speed and explosiveness, but unlike Richardson, he has plenty of college tape to confirm his top-10 status. He would be a plug-in-play type of player and should be an immediate upgrade to the secondary.

The cornerback position has been one where the Raiders have struggled to find consistent talent in recent years, and Gonzalez may be the best at the position group in this draft class. Landing him with the No. 7 overall pick would give them a shutdown cornerback for years to come.

facebooktwitterreddit