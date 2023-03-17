Las Vegas Raiders: Early free agency 2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup
Ben Standig, The Athletic
For our last mock draft, we look at The Athletic and Ben Standig, who had both Richardson and Gonzalez gone by pick seven, which led to him selecting Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson for the Raiders.
"“Not the ideal board for a team that many see drafting a quarterback after releasing Derek Carr. Edge rusher isn’t a primary concern with Maxx Crosby around, but finding a tag-team partner remains a consideration after Chandler Jones’ unimpressive 2022 season. Wilson might go top five if the QB run doesn’t materialize.”"
Standig had quarterbacks going in the first four picks of the draft, then Gonzalez going to Detriot, which is a possible scenario that would not favor Las Vegas at all.
Las Vegas Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition
With the new league year kicking off on Wednesday, we take a look at a three-round Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft.
Wilson was a late bloomer in college but has all the physical tools to be a star on Sundays. At 6’6 and 271, he brings tremendous size and versatility, so taking him as the best player available wouldn’t be the worst selection. Chandler Jones will hopefully bounce back and play up to his contract, but if not, a young replacement is waiting.