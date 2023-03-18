Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition
The Las Vegas Raiders have been active in early free agency so let’s see how the first wave of moves could impact their draft strategy
NFL free agency kicked off earlier this week and the Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the more active participants. While they haven’t made any huge splashes, they made several signings and moves that should impact their draft plans.
The most obvious of these moves is the decision to sign Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal to be their quarterback for the time being. This shouldn’t impact their decision to find a quarterback in the draft but it does allow them to be more patient and not reach for a guy just to fill a need.
The other moves are the additions of Marcus Epps, Robert Spillane, and Jakobi Meyers which address needs and could allow the Raiders to focus on grabbing the best player available. There was one move however that created a new need and that was the trade of Darren Waller to the New York Giants for a third-round pick.
This will definitely impact the Raiders’ draft plans and luckily for them, this is one of the deepest tight end classes in recent memory. With this new context in mind let’s jump into another mock draft after the first week of free agency.