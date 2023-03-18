Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition
This point in the draft is a great time to gamble on some prospects with plenty of flaws but plenty of upside as well. Latavious Brini out of Arkansas fits that bill as he has solid physical tools but has plenty of questions surrounding him as well.
Brini measures in at 6-2 and 213 lbs and he played both safety and cornerback at the college level. He started his career as a three-star prospect at Georgia where he spent four seasons before transferring to Arkansas as a 5th Year senior and becoming a full-time player for the Razorbacks.
Brini was all over the field for the Razorbacks and was one of the better players on that defense. He brings a ton of physicality to the position and plays defensive back with the mentality of a linebacker. He has good ball skills though he does struggle against smaller receivers and can be a bit too aggressive at times.
His 40 time is elite at 4.42 seconds and he has the top-end speed to keep up with most receivers at the NFL level. If the Raiders can target his aggression then they could develop him into a contributor straight away.