Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition
After his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, it would be very surprising if we see Will McDonald IV available at this point in this draft but he’s here so why not snatch him up. McDonald measures in at 6-3 and 240 lbs and possesses elite athleticism which could make him an immediate contributor as a situational pass rusher.
The Milwaukee native was one of the stars at the Combine as he ran a 4.61 40 and recorded a 36-inch vertical and 132-inch broad jump which is in the 100th percentile for his position group. He is an elite athlete in this position and he has been climbing up draft boards as a result.
These past two seasons for the Cyclones were his best as McDonald recorded a total of 19 sacks in 25 games and was a quarterback’s worst nightmare in the Big 12. He could come in and contribute immediately as a pass rusher on obvious downs and the Raiders could make use of his versatility and elite athleticism right away.