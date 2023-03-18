Fansided
Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text 'THE PICK IS IN' for the Oakland Raiders during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT
Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana State defensive back Mekhi Garner (DB13) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Similar to the defensive line group, the Raiders’ cornerback room needs a major upgrade. Perhaps we may have waited a bit too long to begin addressing the position but the easiest way to make your cornerbacks look good is by building a dominant defensive line.

However, we do still need talent at cornerback and Mekhi Garner out of LSU has the potential to be a very good defensive back at the NFL level. Garner’s best attributes are his size as he measures in at an imposing 6-2 and 212 lb which could make him a great matchup against the bigger wide receivers in the NFL and even the tight ends.

While his size is impressive, he does lack some of the top-end elite speed you look for as he ran just a 4.55 second 40 at the NFL Combine. He does have fluid hips and great ball skills so he can make plays despite not having that elite level of speed.

