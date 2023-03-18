Las Vegas Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition
The Raiders’ offensive line is beginning to take shape as they brought back Jermaine Eluemunor and some depth pieces in Netane Muti, Alex Bars, and Brandon Parker. Eluemunor is likely the current starter at right tackle but there is still a need for an upgrade at guard as Bars is not a starter at the NFL level.
Brandon Kipper fits that bill as he has all of the measurables and athleticism you look for in the position. He is a big dude at 6-6 and 326 lbs and he graded well at both pass protection and run blocking at the college level.
He played both tackle and guard at Oregon State and can bring that same versatility to the Raiders position group which is a great skill to have at the NFL level.
Some of the concerns about him are the fact that he plays too high but that can be coached out of him and he has the foundation to develop into a high-level player. His size is perhaps his best attribute as Josh McDaniels usually prefers bigger guards who can anchor the interior of the offensive line.