Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Draft target from each 2022 top-25 program
The Las Vegas Raiders hold four of the first 100 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, and here is one prospect from each top-25 school they should target.
The 2023 NFL Draft will be here before you know it, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, they hold some incredible draft capital. In fact, Las Vegas holds four of the first 100 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft and has five top-110 picks altogether.
Here, we look at one prospect the Raiders should target from each top-25 school from the final AP Poll.
No. 25 Texas: Moro Ojomo, DL
The Texas Longhorns have the best running back in the 2023 NFL Draft class in Bijan Robinson, but he could end up being a first-round pick when all is said and done. Looking at some other Longhorns draft prospects, the Raiders should take a long look at Moro Ojomo, a punishing defensive tackle that has the size and athleticism to be a real problem for opposing offenses at the next level.
No. 24 Fresno State: Jake Haener, QB
Yes, we know the Raiders have had a Fresno State quarterback under center for the last nine years, but Jake Haener may be too good a player to pass up late on Day 2. Haener would be connecting with another former Bulldog in Davante Adams at the next level, and is someone who could learn a ton behind Jimmy Garoppolo if Las Vegas passes on a quarterback on Day 1.