Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Draft target from each 2022 top-25 program
Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Draft target from each 2022 top-25 program
No. 23 South Carolina: Cam Smith, CB
Cornerback is still a necessity for the Las Vegas Raiders, and if they use one of their first two picks on the position, Cam Smith from South Carolina is a player to keep an eye on. Smith played both outside and in the slot during his time with the Gamecocks, and really took a big step forward his final season with the team.
No. 22 Pitt: Calijah Kancey, DT
We have already discussed the talented Calijah Kancey, and how he would be a perfect fit along the interior of this Raiders’ defensive line. He recently broke Aaron Donald’s NFL Combine record for the 40-yard dash by a defensive tackle and is the kind of punishing defensive tackle this franchise is lacking.
No. 21 UCLA: Zach Charbonnet, RB
Taking a running back with one of their first three picks is not likely the way Las Vegas will go, but Zach Charbonnet at No. 100 overall may be a strong selection this April. The team placed the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs and hopes to sign him to a long-term deal, but Charbonnet could be a very solid fallback option this spring.
No. 20 Mississippi State: Emmanuel Forbes, CB
We go back to the cornerback position, as Emmanuel Forbes from Mississippi State is someone many scouts have an early Day 2 grade on. Forbes is the FBS all-time leader in interceptions returned for touchdowns, and for a franchise lacking defensive backs that are playmakers, he would certainly be a welcome addition.