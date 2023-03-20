Fansided
Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Draft target from each 2022 top-25 program

Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General overall view of the stage as the Oakland Raiders prepare to select Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Gareon Conley (not pictured) as the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 26: Cam Smith #9 of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates their win over the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images) /

Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Draft target from each 2022 top-25 program

No. 23 South Carolina: Cam Smith, CB

Cornerback is still a necessity for the Las Vegas Raiders, and if they use one of their first two picks on the position, Cam Smith from South Carolina is a player to keep an eye on. Smith played both outside and in the slot during his time with the Gamecocks, and really took a big step forward his final season with the team.

No. 22 Pitt: Calijah Kancey, DT

We have already discussed the talented Calijah Kancey, and how he would be a perfect fit along the interior of this Raiders’ defensive line. He recently broke Aaron Donald’s NFL Combine record for the 40-yard dash by a defensive tackle and is the kind of punishing defensive tackle this franchise is lacking.

No. 21 UCLA: Zach Charbonnet, RB

Taking a running back with one of their first three picks is not likely the way Las Vegas will go, but Zach Charbonnet at No. 100 overall may be a strong selection this April. The team placed the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs and hopes to sign him to a long-term deal, but Charbonnet could be a very solid fallback option this spring.

No. 20 Mississippi State: Emmanuel Forbes, CB

We go back to the cornerback position, as Emmanuel Forbes from Mississippi State is someone many scouts have an early Day 2 grade on. Forbes is the FBS all-time leader in interceptions returned for touchdowns, and for a franchise lacking defensive backs that are playmakers, he would certainly be a welcome addition.

