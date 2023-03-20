Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Draft target from each 2022 top-25 program
No. 19 Troy: Carlton Martial, LB
The 2022 Troy Trojan had an outstanding season, winning the Sun Belt Conference, and beating UTSA in the Cure Bowl. Linebacker Carlton Martial was a big reason they had such success, as he led the team with 135 tackles, finishing his career as the FBS all-time leader in tackles despite starting his career as a walk-on.
No. 18 Notre Dame: Michael Mayer, TE
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had arguably the best tight end in the country across the last few seasons, as Michael Mayer has dominated the college football landscape since his freshman season. Now, he is on the doorstep of becoming the latest Irish tight end to land in the NFL, and he would be a perfect replacement for Darren Waller.
No. 17 Oregon State: Luke Musgrave, TE
Staying with the tight end position, Oregon State has a talented one in Luke Musgrave, although injuries and COVID really hampered his collegiate career. Unlike Mayer, there is not a ton of tape on Musgrave, but he blew people away at the NFL Scouting Combine and is locked in as at least a Day 2 pick.
No. 16 LSU: BJ Ojulari, LB/Edge
When it comes to the Raiders’ 2023 roster, they still have so much work to do on all three levels of the defense. In LSU star BJ Ojulari, they would be getting not only someone who could come in and play outside linebacker but also put his hand in the dirt and rush the quarterback, becoming a versatile piece for Patrick Graham.