Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Draft target from each 2022 top-25 program
Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Draft target from each 2022 top-25 program
No. 15 Oregon: Christian Gonzalez, CB
One of the best players in this year’s draft class is Christian Gonzalez, a playmaking cornerback from Oregon. To get Gonzalez, the Raiders would likely have to use their No. 7 overall pick on him, which may be the kind of draft capital needed to finally fix this position group.
No. 14 Kansas State: Julius Brents, CB
Julius Brents started his collegiate career in the Big Ten at Iowa before finishing up his career at Kansas State. He has great size for an NFL cornerback and did nab four interceptions last season, so look for him to hear his name called on Day 2 as a possible third-round selection of the Silver and Black.
No. 13 Clemson: Bryan Bresee, DT
One of the best defensive linemen in this draft class is Bryan Bresee from Clemson, who is projected by many to land in the first round. Bresee would not make much sense at No. 7 overall, but if the Raiders trade back into the middle of the first, or possibly trade into the bottom of Day 1 for a second first-round pick, he could be available.
No. 12 USC: Andrew Vorhees, IOL
This is a tricky one, as Andrew Vorhees from USC was long considered a top-100 pick before tearing his ACL at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Las Vegas did sign Jermaine Eluemunor back on a one-year deal, so maybe the team drafts Vorhees, lets him get healthy, and then makes him the starting right tackle in 2024.