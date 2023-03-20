Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Draft target from each 2022 top-25 program
No. 11 Florida State: Jammie Robinson, S
Despite the Raiders adding Marcus Epps this offseason, the truth is, they still need help at the safety position. Looking at the draft prospects from Florida State, Jammie Robinson is someone to keep an eye on, as he has played all over the defensive backfield, dominated at the Senior Bowl, and has a ton of experience.
No. 10 Utah: Dalton Kincaid, TE
Tight end will continue to be a discussion heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, especially after losing Darren Waller and potentially, Foster Moreau. Luckily for the Raiders, this draft class is loaded with talent at the position, including Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, who may be a Day 1 pick, but if he falls to the second round, they have to seriously consider him at No. 38 overall.
No. 9 Tulane: Dorian Williams, LB
The linebacker group in Las Vegas is getting another makeover, as Denzel Perryman is expected to leave via free agency. Tulane’s Dorian Williams is a tremendous athlete, showing great speed by running a 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, this after putting on an impressive display at the Senior Bowl.
No. 8 Washington: Jaxson Kirkland, IOL
While Las Vegas got their offensive tackle position sorted out by re-signing Jermaine Eluemunor, the offensive guard spots are still up in the air. Dylan Parham was a third-round pick in 2022, and likely to start in 2023, but a player like Jaxson Kirkland could come in as a rookie and start alongside him as well.