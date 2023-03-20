Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Draft target from each 2022 top-25 program
No. 7 Penn State: Joey Porter Jr., CB
The Penn State Nittany Lions continue to produce high-level NFL prospects, and Joey Porter Jr. may be the best cornerback to come out of the school in quite some time. Porter is expected to go within the first 15 picks this April, so if Las Vegas does land this talented defensive back, it would be at No. 7 overall.
No. 6 Tennessee: Hendon Hooker, QB
With Jimmy Garoppolo making his signing official this weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders have their quarterback for 2023, but he is not the long-term answer. In fact, David Ziegler has been talking about adding a 2023 Draft quarterback for weeks now, and Hendon Hooker would be a steal on Day 2 this April.
No. 5 Alabama: Will Anderson Jr., Edge
If the Raiders are to get Will Anderson Jr., they would likely have to trade up in the first round, so see many teams before them go quarterback, or another position group. The truth is, Anderson may be the best overall player in this draft class, and he and Maxx Crosby would be a dominant edge rusher duo for years to come.
No. 4: Ohio State: CJ Stroud, QB
This would be the player Raider Nation goes crazy for in April if they are somehow able to trade up into the first three picks and get CJ Stroud from Ohio State. Stroud put on a show during the NFL Scouting Combine, showing pinpoint accuracy, and would be the starter in Las Vegas for at least the next ten years.