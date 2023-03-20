Fansided
Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Draft target from each 2022 top-25 program

Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General overall view of the stage as the Oakland Raiders prepare to select Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Gareon Conley (not pictured) as the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) celebrates a play against the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
No. 3 Michigan: Mazi Smith, DT

The Michigan Wolverines have a potential first-round pick in Mazi Smith, who is rocketing up draft boards and widely considered a top-3 player at his position group. Las Vegas needs all the help they can get at the defensive tackle spot, and if Smith does fall into Day 2, he will likely be one of the first players off the board.

No. 2 TCU: Steve Avila, IOL

What is there not to like about Steve Avila, a punishing interior offensive lineman that could come in and start on Day 1 along this Raiders offensive line. Avila can play both center or offensive guard at the next level, and the Silver and Black need that kind of versatility up front on that side of the ball.

No. 1 Georgia: Jalen Carter, DT

The biggest wildcard of this draft season is Jalen Carter, who has had to deal with issues off the field and has looked terrible during the draft process. However, he is still considered a generational talent, and with the Raiders, he fills one of the biggest needs on this roster entering the draft.

To get him, Las Vegas would have to use their No. 7 overall pick, but he would end up being well worth the selection.

So there you have it, one player from each of the final AP top-25 programs that the Raiders should target on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Many of these players would come in and fill huge voids on either side of the ball, bolstering a Raiders roster that is looking to turn the page on a six-win season a year ago.

