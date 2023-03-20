Las Vegas Raiders: 3 tight ends to target on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have a gaping hole at the tight end position, and here are some Day 2 picks they could take to solidify the position group.
During the 2023 offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders made a bit of a shocking move by trading away star tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants. The Silver and Black received the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in the trade, stacking another Day 2 selection this April.
For the Raiders, the tight end position now becomes a real position of need, and luckily for the Silver and Black, the 2023 class is loaded with talent there. Here, we look at three Day 2 tight ends the team could target this April.
No. 3: Sam LaPorta, Iowa
When it comes to the tight end prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, Sam LaPorta from Iowa is a very interesting player. He has all the physical gifts you look for in a legit TE1 at the next level, but he is not getting much first-round buzz, despite an outstanding career at Iowa, and a breakout job at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
LaPorta is someone who could fall to the Raiders with one of their third-round picks, and that would be an absolute steal when all is said and done. He could have been a pick in last year’s draft, but he went back to school and bolstered his resume, now cementing his place as a Day 2 pick this April.