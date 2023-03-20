Las Vegas Raiders: 3 tight ends to target on Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft
Las Vegas Raiders: 3 tight ends to target on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
No. 2: Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
With both Waller being traded, and Foster Moreau likely leaving via free agency, the current tight end room for the Raiders consists of Jesper Horsted. On Monday, the team is expected to bring in former first-round tight end OJ Howard, so we will see how all that plays out as we get closer to the draft.
Whether or not Howard is signed, Las Vegas is going to target this position group with one of their first four picks, all of which are within the first 100 selections. One name to keep an eye on is Luke Musgrave from Oregon State, who had a career hampered by injuries and COVID, but it is clear he is one of the best tight end prospects in this class.
Musgrave hurt his knee last year, but still shined at the Combine, posting the fourth-best 40 time, and top 10-yard. At 6-foot-6, 253 pounds, Musgrave has the size to be a legitimate threat at the next level, though he must improve his blocking, something Josh McDaniels expects from his tight ends within the offense.
This is a kid who is an excellent route-runner, and in Las Vegas, would slide right in as TE1.