3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders are clearly rebuilding
More than a player away
Technically speaking, unless you’re a team that has the starting spots and every position locked up, you are going to rebuild in one form or another. Usually, the retool term we spoke of earlier is reserved for a team that just needs a player or two to fill a needed hole that may have been a weak spot in years prior.
For example, the Denver Broncos have been “a quarterback away” for the last six years now, and it seems they still may be with how Russell Wilson played in year one.
Undoubtedly the Raiders’ biggest turnover came at the quarterback position after Jimmy Garoppolo was brought in to replace Derek Carr. One position that was a big need this year was wide receiver, because, before free agency, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow were the only players who caught a pass in 2022 that are still under contract.
A few positions here and there, yes, they are/were a player away from it being solidified. But when you have four or five positions like that and even four or five positions that need 2+ solid players each, that’s the type of overhaul that falls in the rebuild category.
The defense is single handedly the biggest need for the Raiders this offseason and lucky for them this NFL Draft, one of which they have double digit selections in, is heavy with the defensive talent through all seven rounds. Hopefully they will find plenty of star and above average talent to fill all the holes on defense.
Building around young talent is the key to success, but when the prior regime missed on their young talent, the building will inevitably have to be redone yet again.