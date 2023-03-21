3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders are clearly rebuilding
3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders are clearly rebuilding
Future is not now
The Raiders’ biggest question is what the future of their quarterback position is going to be. While I can’t tell you what the answer to that question is, I can tell you with almost certainty that Jimmy Garoppolo is not that answer.
Hopefully, he can be some semblance of an answer for the short term, but this front office is going to have to find their franchise quarterback through the draft. With the short leash that many believe Dave Zeigler and Josh McDaniels have (I am not one of them), they are going to have to find said savior in either this year’s or next year’s NFL Draft.
You obviously can never say never. For all we know Jimmy G will stroll into Sin Cty and take the Raiders on a Super Bowl run for the ages. In all likelihood though, this team is two years away from competing for a Lombardi at best.
I do believe they are a good football team with good high end talent. They need to knock this draft out of the park though if they are going to prove that they are moving in a forward position.
Success year in and year out is what Mark Davis was looking for when he brought in these two guys to run the Raiders. That doesn’t just happen overnight though. These things take time and with time comes the ability to construct and build things the right way.
Some people don’t want to think that the Raiders are “starting over” in regards to trying to be competitive again. Yes, we are in a rebuild at the moment, but that doesn’t have to be a negative thing.
Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Draft target from each 2022 top-25 program
The Las Vegas Raiders hold four of the first 100 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, and here is one prospect from each top-25 school they should target.
If they are going to go and compete not only within their division, but in the AFC as a whole, they are going to have to upgrade in a whole lot of ways, which I believe they are on their way to doing. It’s just going to take some rebuilding to bring back this once-storied franchise to greatness again.
For more Raiders news go check out the Raider Take Podcast and follow our YouTube Channel