Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: 2 Day 1 trades and a franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders swing two first-round trades in our latest 3-round mock and still manage to get an elite player at a position of need.
The 2023 NFL Draft will be the first time second-year Las Vegas Raiders general manager David Ziegler picks in the first or second round. Last year, those rounds were not available to the Raiders due to the Davante Adams trade, a massive haul for a player who would go on to set the franchise single-season receiving yards record.
Now, with the No. 7 overall pick in his hands, and four of the first 100 selections, Ziegler goes into draft season loaded with draft capital. The Raiders still have a ton of work to do with the roster, despite a flurry of moves earlier this week, but the 2023 NFL Draft will be a make-or-break scenario for Ziegler and his staff.
The Raiders moved on from Derek Carr this offseason, and need a franchise quarterback, but one may not be available at pick No. 7. Instead, Ziegler makes moves down the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, trading twice in the first round, and still landing an elite player at a position of need.
First, Las Vegas trades away No. 7 and pick No. 174 overall to the Chicago Bears for No. 9 and a 2024 first-round pick, before sending No. 9 to Baltimore for picks No. 22 and 86 in 2023, plus a first and second-rounder in 2024. That would enable them to hold two more first-round picks in 2024, as well as an extra second-rounder.
Thanks to those trades, Las Vegas does not pick until No. 22 overall.
*We used Pro Football Network’s Mock Draft Simulator.