Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: 2 Day 1 trades and a franchise QB
After moving down twice in the first round, Las Vegas finally makes a selection at No. 22, and they do so by picking a player that fills a big hole on their defense. Jalen Carter is widely regarded as the best defensive tackle prospect in this class, but he has had some issues on and off the field, so the expectation is that he will fall.
At No. 22, Carter is gone in our mock, but the Raiders add Bryan Bresee, easily one of the best players at the position group in this draft class. Bresee has had his fair share of ups and downs with the Tigers, as he has had to deal with family tragedy and injuries at Clemson, but the potential is there for him to be a real gem of this 2023 NFL Draft class.
Las Vegas has already lost Andrew Billings to free agency, and the franchise still does not know what they will get from Neil Farrell Jr. and Malcolm Butler moving forward. In Bresee, they get a Day 1 starter who has the kind of size, speed, and athleticism that should make him not only a great run-stuffer at the next level, but an absolute menace putting pressure on the quarterback.