Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: 2 Day 1 trades and a franchise QB
The Las Vegas Raiders brought back a solid piece this past week, as Jermaine Eluemunor is back on a one-year deal with the Silver and Black. That fills the offensive tackle spot on the right side, and with Kolton Miller cemented as the left tackle, the position group as a whole should be more than capable as we head into the 2023 campaign.
In the interior, the questions begin to mount, as Andre James should return as the starting center, but could have some new faces next to him in Week 1. Dylan Parham is more than likely going to start at one of the offensive guard spots after being a third-round pick in 2022, but who is going to be the other starter in 2023.
That spot could belong to O’Cyrus Torrence, a punishing offensive guard from the University of Florida who was named first-team All-SEC last season. Torrence has the skill set to come in and be a bruising blocker on Day 1, and with so many weapons on offense, this could be the final piece of the puzzle to a group that could be very hard to stop for four quarters next season.