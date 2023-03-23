Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: 2 Day 1 trades and a franchise QB
Incredibly, the Las Vegas Raiders are able to get a potential franchise quarterback with their third pick in our latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft. In our mock, we are only picking with the Silver and Black, so the fact that Hendon Hooker was still available at No. 70 made us jump at the opportunity to select him.
Hooker has been rocketing up the draft boards this offseason, and some experts have him going as high as late in the first round. Coming off a torn ACL, Hooker is going to have a hard time getting into Day 1 territory, but if the cards fall the right way, he could be available on Day 2 for a franchise desperately needing a long-term solution at the position.
At 25 years old, Hooker has had a long journey to the NFL, but after being named SEC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, he is ready to take that next step. He is the kind of quarterback you can build a franchise around, as he is smart, athletic, and has tremendous accuracy, so the fact that he lands in the Silver and Black at No. 70 overall could be franchise-changing for Las Vegas.