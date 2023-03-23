Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: 2 Day 1 trades and a franchise QB
Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: 2 Day 1 trades and a franchise QB
The cornerback room continues to be an issue for the Las Vegas Raiders, so it would not surprise anybody if they used the No. 100 overall pick, the one they got for Waller, on the position group. One player to keep an eye on this draft season is Alex Austin from Oregon State, who started 25 games the last two seasons for the Beavers and has playmaking capabilities on the outside.
Austin may not be a prospect on a lot of radars right now, but he more than held his own against some elite wideouts in the Pac-12 this past season. He is not afraid to go one-on-one, can play the slot or on the outside, and for a Raiders defensive backfield that is looking for playmakers, he certainly fits the bill.
3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders are clearly rebuilding
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a rebuild, like it or not. That doesn't have to be all bad though. Here are 3 reasons they are doing just that.
So there you have it, a three-round Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft that not only fills a ton of voids but nets them some key draft capital in 2024. This is the kind of haul that could set this team up for success not only this season but for the foreseeable future, something Ziegler and his staff must do if he wants to stay around for the long haul.