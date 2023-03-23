Raiders news: Free agent TE Foster Moreau diagnosed with cancer
The Las Vegas Raiders family got some sad news on Wednesday, as free agent TE Foster Moreau announced he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
As we navigate the 2023 free agency, we are seeing some of our favorite members of the Las Vegas Raiders roster leave for other franchises. One player who was expected to leave was Foster Moreau, a talented young tight end who stepped into the role of starter with Darren Waller injured last season.
Moreau took a visit to New Orleans, seemingly ready to connect back with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr with the Saints, but a routine physical will have him face a different kind of battle. The 25-year-old was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will be forced to step away from the NFL and fight the biggest fight of his life.
Last season, Moreau caught 33 all for over 400 yards and two touchdowns. We here at JustBlogBaby and all of Raider Nation are pulling for him, and know he is going to kick this opponent’s butt.
Raiders saying goodbye to Denzel Perryman
One player who will be playing for another team next season is Denzel Perryman, who signed a deal with the Houston Texans on Wednesday. The former Pro Bowl linebacker was a tackling machine during his time with the Silver and Black, and despite that being a position of need this offseason, he won’t be in the middle of things on the Raiders defense in 2023.
3 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders are clearly rebuilding
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a rebuild, like it or not. That doesn't have to be all bad though. Here are 3 reasons they are doing just that.
We are inching ever so close to the 2023 NFL Draft, and this is going to be a make-or-break event for general manager David Ziegler. Las Vegas did not hold a Day 1 or second-round pick in last year’s draft, but with incredible draft capital this April, Ziegler has a chance to set the franchise up for success next year, and for the foreseeable future.